UPDATE: Juvenile started house fire, officials say

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are fighting a house fire in Southwest Lincoln.  

It started around 9:00 Thursday morning near West Welter Drive and Southwest Soukup Drive.  

The family who live in the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived.  

Officials say the fire started in the a back room in the basement of the home and firefighters were able to put it out quickly,  

They say the fire was started by a juvenile started the fire with a lighter. 

Officials estimate the damage to the home to be $75,000 with an additional $25,000 in damages to contents inside. 




















































