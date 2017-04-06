LSO finds 164 pounds of marijuana - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LSO finds 164 pounds of marijuana

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office found 164 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.  

It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80 near mile marker 396.  

Deputies say they stopped a Mercedes sprinter van with a California license plate.  

They suspected illegal drugs and the k9 alerted them to the smell of drugs.  

Deputies then searched the vehicle and found seven large bags in a special built compartment.  

The value of the marijuana is more than $800,000.  

Brian Kraf, 45, of California was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

