Liquor Commission hearing testimony on Whiteclay liquor stores

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission is discussing the liquor licenses of the four liquor stores in Whiteclay.

The liquor stores fought against having to reapply for their licenses.

This hearing will decide whether or not they get to keep their licenses.

The stores sell millions of cans of beer in the small town which is next to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The local sheriff's office argue that there is not enough enforcement resources to police the area.

The liquor stores had to reapply for their licenses because there is not enough law enforcement.

Following Thursday's hearing the commission will make their decision.