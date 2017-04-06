Excellence in Education: UNL Graduate Appreciation Week

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com

With finals just around the corner, UNL is showing some love to their graduate students. Students say it's just what they need!

UNL is taking part in 'Graduate Student Appreciation Week'.

To help calm their nerves for the upcoming exams, students have been treated to free coffee, ice cream, donuts, and massages.

Students can even sign up to have a professional photo taken for free. It's helpful for students about to enter the job market.

Each day a new activity or treat is planned.

One student calls this week, a needed relaxation.

"I think now is about time that we just need to relax ourselves and just take our mind off of everything and socialize," says student, Matthew Garberdeen.

UNL has almost 200 graduate programs and more than 5,000 graduate students.