Lend Me a Tenor to the TADA Stage

It’s September 8th, 1934, and Cleveland’s premiere opera producer is on the verge of a nervous breakdown. The tickets are sold, the stage is set, and the thirty-piece orchestra is ready. But, it’s about to become un disastro gigantesco, because it’s three minutes to curtain, and the leading man - the greatest tenor in the world - has gone missing! Comedy ensues as the opera hall tries to find their tenor!
THE TADA THEATRE
May 4-14
402-438-8232
www.tadatheatre.info
