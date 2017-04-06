Canada geese pair builds nest near Omaha hospital

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A pair of Canada geese has built a nest inside a flower pot near an Omaha hospital's emergency room doors.

Security officer Tom Stock says that geese Ralph and Alice have nested near Lakeside Hospital every spring since 2005. Hospital staff is confused why the pair chose such a busy location this year when they've selected quieter sites near the Healing Garden or the Sleep Lab in past years.

Vice president of patient care Inglish Camero watches the geese from outside her window.

Security supervisor David Milliman says the hospital doesn't want ``a whole lot of people coming out here just to see the geese.'' Signs ask visitors to neither feed nor disturb them.

Security escorts the family to the nearby lake when the goslings hatch.