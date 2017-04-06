Omaha council candidate acknowledges criminal problems - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha council candidate acknowledges criminal problems

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        A candidate for Omaha City Council has a criminal past that he says shouldn't be held against him in May's general election.
        D'Shawn Cunningham came in a distant second to incumbent Councilman Chris Jerram in Tuesday's primary.
        The 30-year-old Cunningham has pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault after prosecutors say he threatened his mother and other family members in an August letter. The mother was granted a protection order, and Cunningham's sentencing is set for the day before the May 9 election.
        Cunningham is also wanted in Iowa's Monona County on an arrest warrant in a marijuana case.
        Cunningham says despite the conviction, he is not a violent person. He has been an advocate for ending excessive use of force by police.
 

