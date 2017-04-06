Omaha council candidate acknowledges criminal problems

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A candidate for Omaha City Council has a criminal past that he says shouldn't be held against him in May's general election.

D'Shawn Cunningham came in a distant second to incumbent Councilman Chris Jerram in Tuesday's primary.

The 30-year-old Cunningham has pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault after prosecutors say he threatened his mother and other family members in an August letter. The mother was granted a protection order, and Cunningham's sentencing is set for the day before the May 9 election.

Cunningham is also wanted in Iowa's Monona County on an arrest warrant in a marijuana case.

Cunningham says despite the conviction, he is not a violent person. He has been an advocate for ending excessive use of force by police.

