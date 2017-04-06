NEB Softball: Schedule Changes Announced for Weekend Series at Rutgers

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Due to travel difficulties for the Nebraska softball team, the schedule has changed for this weekend’s three-game Big Ten Conference series at Rutgers. The teams will not play on Friday and will instead play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. (Central). Sunday’s series finale will remain with the original start time of 10 a.m. (Central).

The schedule change was made after Nebraska’s flight on Thursday was cancelled. The Huskers will now leave for Piscataway, N.J., on Friday morning. A radio broadcast of all three games will still be available for free on Huskers.com, courtesy of the IMG College Husker Sports Network. Nebraska takes a season-long five-game winning streak into the Rutgers series.

Revised Weekend Schedule

Friday, April 7

NO GAME

Saturday, April 8

Nebraska at Rutgers (Game 1), 11 a.m. (Central)

Nebraska at Rutgers (Game 2), 1 p.m. (Central)

Sunday, April 9

Nebraska at Rutgers, 10 a.m. (Central)