Temporary Ramp Closures at Lincoln I-80 Exits

April 6, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, temporary on-ramp closures are scheduled to begin on April 10 at four Lincoln I-80 interchanges to adjust automated gates at Exits 401 (I-180), 403 (27th St.), 405 (US-77 North) and 409 (US-6/Waverly), according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

During the short duration that each I-80 on-ramp is closed, a detour will be in place to direct traffic. The work is anticipated to be completed by April 12 at all locations.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through construction zones.