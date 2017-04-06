UNL installed Ronnie Green as 20th Chancellor Thursday

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln ushered in a new era of leadership Thursday.

It installed Ronnie Green as the 20th chancellor of UNL.

Hundreds packed into the lied center to watch the special ceremony.

The University of Nebraska selected green to lead the institution last year.

"After a national search, we had the good fortune that Dr. Ronnie green was the right person to fill this job at the right time,” NU President Hank Bounds, Ph.D., said.

Various dignitaries welcomed the new chancellor including Governor Pete Ricketts.

There were also several video greetings for green and congratulating him on this accomplishment.

Many speakers reflected on UNL’s past as well as talked about its growth and future.

Green's colleagues complimented his vision and courage.

They believe he's ready to meet the upcoming challenges.

"In the brief span of time, Ronnie Green has earned confidence and has come to feel like leader not in name only, but in every genuine sense of the word,” UNL Professor Joy Castro, Ph.D., said.

Music filled the event.

The chancellor's daughter even sang a song.

Green said this is an achievement he would never thought of attaining.

"I would have never dreamed that I would be planting seeds today that would be reaped in the 22nd century,” UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Ph.D., said.

The last time UNL installed a chancellor was more than 15 years ago.

Green was picked after Harvey Perlman stepped down from the position last year.