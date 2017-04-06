BREAKING: U.S. fires missiles at Syrian airbase

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Iowa State Patrol worked together to apprehend a reckless motorcycle rider who led troopers on a pursuit along I-80, starting in Lincoln and ending in Iowa.More >>
The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night.More >>
"It walked right in front of me and my other son and went straight for Hunter," Katrina Clodfelter, whose son was bitten, said.More >>
Police are investigating the latest homicide in Omaha, following a shooting in the Benson Gardens area.More >>
The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...More >>
A Lincoln man and his kids have been through quite a lot lately and they could use your help.More >>
Governor Pete Ricketts launched a review of state regulations aimed at cutting unnecessary red tape to make state government more effective, more efficient, and more customer-focused.More >>
The Antelope County Sheriff's Department Is investigating the accidental death of a rural plainview man that occurred Wednesday morning.More >>
A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to probation and a 30-day jail sentence for causing a fatal crash in Grand Island.More >>
