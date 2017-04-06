BREAKING: U.S. fires missiles at Syrian airbase

ABC NEWS: The U.S. launched a military strike on an airbase in Syria, a U.S. official has confirmed.

The official says the airstrikes -- which consisted of more than 50 tomahawk missiles -- have been completed.

The airfield that was targeted is the one from which a weapons attack was launched on Tuesday, officials said. Sarin gas was used in that attack, according to Turkey's health minister. The death toll from the Tuesday attack has climbed to at least 86 civilians, including 30 children and 20 women, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Tomahawk missiles were fired at Shayrat Air Base in Homs Province, according to U.S. officials.

The officials say that multiple targets were struck at the base. The missiles were fired from the destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea.

One official said the strikes occurred between 8:40 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

ABC News

A locator map shows Syria in relation to Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Jordan.

While traveling to Mar-a-Lago Thursday, President Trump weighed in on the fate of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, saying "something should happen" when asked if Assad should leave power.

"I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity," Trump said. "He’s there and I guess he’s running things, so something should happen."

In a hastily arranged press conference from Florida prior to confirmation of the attack, Tillerson called Assad's future "uncertain."

"Assad's role in the future is uncertain and with the acts that he has taken, it would seem that there would be no role for him to govern the Syrian people," he said, contradicting a statement he made last week in Turkey that the Syrian people would decide Assad's fate.

When asked if he and Trump would organize an international coalition to remove Assad, Tillerson replied, "Those steps are underway."

