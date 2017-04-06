Lincoln mother and her 5 kids homeless following fire

Thursday morning started out like any other for Tondra Rhodes.

She went work while her husband dropped four of their five children off at school.

That's when she got the worst phone call of her life, the voice on the other end telling her that the home she had just moved her family into had gone up in flames - her five year-old son still inside.

"I was hoping it was a lie, like when I got there it wasn't my house, they just thought it was - that's what I was hoping," Rhodes said, wiping tears from her eyes.

"I was hoping all of my babies were O.K."

Investigators determined that her son had found a lighter, and started a fire in one of the bedrooms.

The smoke detector went off, with only one person aside from the child in the house to hear it.

"There was a whole bunch of smoke coming out of the room," said David Aten, a family friend who had stayed the night.

Aten, 16, heard the alarm go off and went to investigate.

"I went to the bedroom and saw there was fire on the bed, tried to put it out, it wasn't working," he said.

That's when David sprung into action.

Seeing that the flames were too big to put out, he acted quickly, grabbing the child and the family's dog and bolting outside.

He went ran to a neighbor's house and called 9-1-1.

Lincoln Fire Investigator Ken Hilger says David's actions are likely the only reason the fire wasn't a fatal one.

"With the smoke detector going off and the teen reacting promptly when it went off, if there was not a working smoke detector the five year-old probably wouldn't have made it," Hilger said.

Rhodes and her family moved to Lincoln about 10 years ago.

She recently got a job as a resident assistant at an assisted living facility, and was thrilled to move her family into their new home.

That home is now unlivable, and it's uncertain whether it can be salvaged or not.

Rhodes says she's devastated.

"I love Lincoln," she said.

"My kids love Lincoln. I don't want to leave, but I have nothing. Nothing. I mean I'm happy I have my kids and they're all OK, but as far as being able to say, 'Hey, ya'll, let's go home,' I can't do that anymore."

The Red Cross has set the Rhodes family up in a hotel for the next few days, but after that they don't know where they'll be able to go.

You can find a link to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family here: https://www.gofundme.com/jhehhe-1000000.