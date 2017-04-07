The Harlem Globetrotters Playing Tomorrow At Pinnacle Bank Arena - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Harlem Globetrotters are in town for tomorrow's big game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. We're told if you're not a basketball fan; you'll still have fun at tomorrows game. 


The Globetrotters played their first game back in 1926. Their goal isn't only to score points and win games; they also put on a show every member of the family will enjoy.


Wun, The Shot, Versher is one of the greatest shooters in team history.
 
He says, "Every globetrotter has a neck name and when I first joined the team the owner at the time saw me in the gym shooting and he walked down to me and he was like hey. I am going to call you the shot."
 
The Shot adds, if you've seen the globetrotters before.. Tomorrow's tip-off at pinnacle bank arena will be something new.

He's been involved in some of the organization's most historical and memorable moments.
 

