The Harlem Globetrotters Playing Tomorrow At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



The Harlem Globetrotters are in town for tomorrow's big game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. We're told if you're not a basketball fan; you'll still have fun at tomorrows game.



The Globetrotters played their first game back in 1926. Their goal isn't only to score points and win games; they also put on a show every member of the family will enjoy.



Wun, The Shot, Versher is one of the greatest shooters in team history.



He says, "Every globetrotter has a neck name and when I first joined the team the owner at the time saw me in the gym shooting and he walked down to me and he was like hey. I am going to call you the shot."



The Shot adds, if you've seen the globetrotters before.. Tomorrow's tip-off at pinnacle bank arena will be something new.

He's been involved in some of the organization's most historical and memorable moments.

