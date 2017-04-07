2 people killed in Swedish attack

At least two people were killed Friday after a truck drove into a crowd on a street in Stockholm, according to Swedish authorities.

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven also said one person had been arrested in what he described as "a terror attack."

"The government is doing everything in its power to find out what has happened," Lofven said in a televised statement. "We are advising the public to be careful and to listen to police broadcasts. According to security police, there are at least two dead in this awful terrorist attack. We are thinking of the victims and their families and the injured."

Stockholm police said they first received reports of the incident taking place on Drottninggatan Street near the upscale department store Åhlens in central Stockholm. Several people were wounded in the incident, police said.

Intelligence officials in the country are working to identify the person or people behind the alleged attack.

Police are urging people to avoid the area around Stockholm's busy Sergels Torg square.