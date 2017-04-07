Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

The Senate just confirmed President Trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, per CNN count, filling seat vacated by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, a staunch conservative.

Gorusch's confirmation happened after Republicans triggered the nuclear option yesterday — forever changing Senate rules for filibusters of future Supreme Court nominees.

