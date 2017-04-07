County Health Department issues air quality warning

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Lincoln - Lancaster County Health Department

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today issued a Health Advisory for Saturday, April 8 because smoke from agricultural burning is very likely to affect Lincoln and Lancaster County. Officials said the levels of smoke in the air are expected to be unhealthy for people with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease as well as older adults and children. LLCHD advises these people to stay indoors and avoid strenuous physical activity.

Chris Schroeder, Air Quality Supervisor with LLCHD, said southerly winds and expected extensive burning in the Midwest, especially the Flint Hills area of Kansas, are predicted to expose people in Lincoln and all of Southeast Nebraska to unhealthy levels of smoke in the air.

“The forecast indicates that our community is likely to be impacted this weekend,” Schroeder said. “Smoke is made up of tiny particles and gases. When these are breathed into the lungs, they can cause asthma attacks, worsen chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and cause angina in some people with heart disease.” Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed and use the “re-circulate” setting when using a vehicle air conditioner. Those who experience difficulty breathing, coughing, tightness in the chest or angina should contact a medical provider.

The LLCHD monitors air quality 24 hours a day, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: air, click on air quality link) is updated hourly. The AQI is expected to transition into the orange category Saturday morning, meaning the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive individuals, and may even become unhealthy for everyone. For more information, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov.