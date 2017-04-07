County Health Department issues air quality warning - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

County Health Department issues air quality warning

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Lincoln - Lancaster County Health Department

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today issued a Health Advisory for Saturday, April 8 because smoke from agricultural burning is very likely to affect Lincoln and Lancaster County. Officials said the levels of smoke in the air are expected to be unhealthy for people with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease as well as older adults and children. LLCHD advises these people to stay indoors and avoid strenuous physical activity.

Chris Schroeder, Air Quality Supervisor with LLCHD, said southerly winds and expected extensive burning in the Midwest, especially the Flint Hills area of Kansas, are predicted to expose people in Lincoln and all of Southeast Nebraska to unhealthy levels of smoke in the air.

“The forecast indicates that our community is likely to be impacted this weekend,” Schroeder said. “Smoke is made up of tiny particles and gases. When these are breathed into the lungs, they can cause asthma attacks, worsen chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and cause angina in some people with heart disease.” Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed and use the “re-circulate” setting when using a vehicle air conditioner. Those who experience difficulty breathing, coughing, tightness in the chest or angina should contact a medical provider.

The LLCHD monitors air quality 24 hours a day, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: air, click on air quality link) is updated hourly. The AQI is expected to transition into the orange category Saturday morning, meaning the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive individuals, and may even become unhealthy for everyone. For more information, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska Football statement on the passing of Bob Elliott

    Nebraska Football statement on the passing of Bob Elliott

    Posted by: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations  The statements below are from Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley and Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco regarding the passing of Assistant Coach Bob Elliott. Statement from Head Coach Mike Riley "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott.  Bob was a wonderful man with a great family.  Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come. &ldq...More >>
    Posted by: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations  The statements below are from Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley and Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco regarding the passing of Assistant Coach Bob Elliott. Statement from Head Coach Mike Riley "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott.  Bob was a wonderful man with a great family.  Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come. &ldq...More >>

  • Zoofest and 44 years of the Zoo Bar

    Zoofest and 44 years of the Zoo Bar

    The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...

    More >>

    The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...

    More >>

  • Motorcycle Rider Arrested After Multi-State Pursuit

    Motorcycle Rider Arrested After Multi-State Pursuit

    Nebraska State PatrolNebraska State Patrol

    Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Iowa State Patrol worked together to apprehend a reckless motorcycle rider who led troopers on a pursuit along I-80, starting in Lincoln and ending in Iowa. 

    More >>

    Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Iowa State Patrol worked together to apprehend a reckless motorcycle rider who led troopers on a pursuit along I-80, starting in Lincoln and ending in Iowa. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.