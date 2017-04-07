State education board talks Omaha district's hiring process

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska State Education Board and the Nebraska Education Department are looking at how the state can help Omaha Public Schools after its failed attempt to hire a superintendent.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said Thursday that the board has heard from community members asking if the state can address issues that led to all three Omaha superintendent finalists withdrawing from consideration last month.

The state board and the education department don't have authority to take over Omaha's superintendent search, but they can offer assistance should the school district request it.

Omaha school board President Lacey Merica says she's open to state advice but not formal intervention.

School board member John Witzel says the focus should be on making sure the 52,000 students in the school district are getting the education they need.