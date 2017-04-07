UNL to host memorial for deceased students

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host “Red Memorial,” an event to celebrate the lives of students who died during the past academic year. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. April 7 at Broyhill Fountain on the Nebraska Union Memorial Plaza.

This is the third year the campus has hosted the memorial. Matt Hecker, dean of students, said the memorial has become a time when the university community can gather and honor the lives of Husker students who have passed.

“While each year we wish this event wouldn’t be necessary, it is important to remember the lives of our departed students and the impact they had on our campus community,” Hecker said.

Students who will be remembered are Sam Foltz, Brandon Gerdes, Kathryn Kalvelage, Ryan Mathis, Shannon Moncure, Nate Skokan and Marcus Tamez.

Red Memorial began in 2015 at the request of deceased student Keaton Klein’s family. Klein had a long-standing dream to turn the fountains red and the lighting began to honor his memory. The memorial is non-denominational and will include a brief introduction; reading of students’ names; a musical performance; a moment of reflection; the lighting of Broyhill Fountain; and a balloon release.

The memorial service is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Red Memorial, contact the Dean of Students office at 402-472-2021.