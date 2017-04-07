Farm Rescue nonprofit expanding into Nebraska, its 6th state - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Farm Rescue nonprofit expanding into Nebraska, its 6th state

Farm Rescue nonprofit expanding into Nebraska, its 6th state

       BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Plains farm aid nonprofit that has steadily grown since being launched in North Dakota a dozen years ago is expanding into its sixth state.
    Farm Rescue will provide free haying and hay-hauling help to Nebraska farmers in need this year, as it continues providing services to farmers in both Dakotas, Montana, Minnesota and Iowa.
    In those states, the organization has provided crop planting and harvesting assistance and hay help for more than 400 farm families since 2005.
    Farm Rescue doesn't dole out cash. It has about 1,100 volunteers from around the country who do the actual physical work for farmers who have suffered a major injury, illness or natural disaster. The organization is currently taking applications for spring assistance in all of the states in which it works.

