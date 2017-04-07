Decision made on Senator Chambers residency challenge

The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...More >>
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Iowa State Patrol worked together to apprehend a reckless motorcycle rider who led troopers on a pursuit along I-80, starting in Lincoln and ending in Iowa.More >>
A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to probation and a 30-day jail sentence for causing a fatal crash in Grand Island.More >>
The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night.More >>
The Antelope County Sheriff's Department Is investigating the accidental death of a rural plainview man that occurred Wednesday morning.More >>
"It walked right in front of me and my other son and went straight for Hunter," Katrina Clodfelter, whose son was bitten, said.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska assistant coach Bob Elliott has died after long fight with cancer. Close friend Dan McCarney says the 64-year-old Elliott died Saturday. He was initially diagnosed with cancer in 1998 while coaching at the University of Iowa.More >>
Police are investigating the latest homicide in Omaha, following a shooting in the Benson Gardens area.More >>
