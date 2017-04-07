Decision made on Senator Chambers residency challenge - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Decision made on Senator Chambers residency challenge

Nebraska senator Ernie Chambers residency was called into question Friday.

John Sciara challenged Chambers in the November election and lost.

Sciara accused chambers of living in Bellevue and not in his north Omaha home, which is the district he represents.

"What we're looking at is, where does he actually reside,” Challenger John Sciara said.

"It said that it was on based what he had heard from a lot of people and had that been the basis for a traditional lawsuit. It would have been dismissed,” Omaha Senator Ernie Chambers said.

The committee listened to several testimonies like from senator carol blood of Bellevue.

Sciara believes Chambers lives with his longtime legislative aide who resides next to Blood.

Blood said the senator carpools with the aide daily, but his home isn't there.

"If anyone wants to know about what's going on in our neighborhood, why don't they ask someone that's lived there for several decades. We know what's going on in our neighborhood and Senator Chambers does not live there,” Bellevue Senator Carol Blood said.

Lawmakers looked at various pieces of evidence such as  utility bills, voting records and a newspaper subscription.

Sciara argued Chambers  inconsistent energy and water usage at his north Omaha home showed a lack of residency.

"The evidence should show that he's not residing at 1825 Binney Street,” Sciara said

Chamber's attorney Mark McGuire asked for the challenge to be dismissed after lack of proof.

The committee voted 7-0 to recommend the dismissal of the petition.

A full report is expected next week.

After that,  it goes to the legislature for more discussion.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A special legislative committee recommended to dismiss the challenge petition regarding Sen. Ernie Chambers's residency in North Omaha.
They  voted unanimously in a 7-0 vote Friday afternoon.
Chambers's challenger John Sciara accused him of living in Bellevue and not in the district he was elected to represent. Sciara lost to Chambers in the November election.
This comes after a hearing that happened earlier Friday regarding the matter.
Senators got to hear from both sides.
The committee's chair, Sen. Dan Watermeier, said a full report will come out sometime next week. It will then go the legislative floor for discussion. Senators will decide whether to approve the committee's recommendation of dismissal.
No word yet when it will be on the unicameral's agenda.
Hear more about the story tonight on Channel 8 Eyewitness News. 
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska Football statement on the passing of Bob Elliott

    Nebraska Football statement on the passing of Bob Elliott

    Posted by: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations  The statements below are from Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley and Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco regarding the passing of Assistant Coach Bob Elliott. Statement from Head Coach Mike Riley "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott.  Bob was a wonderful man with a great family.  Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come. &ldq...More >>
    Posted by: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations  The statements below are from Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley and Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco regarding the passing of Assistant Coach Bob Elliott. Statement from Head Coach Mike Riley "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott.  Bob was a wonderful man with a great family.  Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come. &ldq...More >>

  • Zoofest and 44 years of the Zoo Bar

    Zoofest and 44 years of the Zoo Bar

    The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...

    More >>

    The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...

    More >>

  • Police believe three robberies overnight may be connected

    Police believe three robberies overnight may be connected

    Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning. The first one happened at O'reilly Autoparts on 120 O Street at 2:45 a.m., the next one occurred at another O'Reilly Autoparts on 1525 Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar on 736 W. Cornhusker, a little before 5 a.m. Police say the thieves smashed the doors to each O'Reilly Autoparts and pried open the door at Top Hat. They're not disclosing what they took. At...More >>
    Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning. The first one happened at O'reilly Autoparts on 120 O Street at 2:45 a.m., the next one occurred at another O'Reilly Autoparts on 1525 Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar on 736 W. Cornhusker, a little before 5 a.m. Police say the thieves smashed the doors to each O'Reilly Autoparts and pried open the door at Top Hat. They're not disclosing what they took. At...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.