Decision made on Senator Chambers residency challenge

Nebraska senator Ernie Chambers residency was called into question Friday.

John Sciara challenged Chambers in the November election and lost.

Sciara accused chambers of living in Bellevue and not in his north Omaha home, which is the district he represents.

"What we're looking at is, where does he actually reside,” Challenger John Sciara said.

"It said that it was on based what he had heard from a lot of people and had that been the basis for a traditional lawsuit. It would have been dismissed,” Omaha Senator Ernie Chambers said.

The committee listened to several testimonies like from senator carol blood of Bellevue.

Sciara believes Chambers lives with his longtime legislative aide who resides next to Blood.

Blood said the senator carpools with the aide daily, but his home isn't there.

"If anyone wants to know about what's going on in our neighborhood, why don't they ask someone that's lived there for several decades. We know what's going on in our neighborhood and Senator Chambers does not live there,” Bellevue Senator Carol Blood said.

Lawmakers looked at various pieces of evidence such as utility bills, voting records and a newspaper subscription.

Sciara argued Chambers inconsistent energy and water usage at his north Omaha home showed a lack of residency.

"The evidence should show that he's not residing at 1825 Binney Street,” Sciara said

Chamber's attorney Mark McGuire asked for the challenge to be dismissed after lack of proof.

The committee voted 7-0 to recommend the dismissal of the petition.

A full report is expected next week.

After that, it goes to the legislature for more discussion.

No word yet when it will be on the unicameral's agenda.


