Possible Medicare scam

A Nebraska woman has a warning for you, it's a possible scam.

A suspicious letter claims to be Medicare related, and has one Nebraskan concerned.

Deb Duty of Crete, received a post in the mail claiming to be from The Pain Center, wanting her to contact them about a back or knee brace.

But Deb says she never needed or ordered any item like that.

She called the number on the postcard. That's when she heard a person with a thick accent asking for her Medicare number and other personal information.

"I said look here, you're a scammer and I'm going to turn you into Attorney General Peterson, and that's what I did," Duty said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services latest statistics show that $60 billion was lost due to fraud, waste, abuse and improper payments.

Deb says Attorney General Doug Peterson is looking into the claim.

We reached out to the Attorney General, Crete Police and Post Master, and are still awaiting a response.

We also phoned The Pain Center, who was unable to answer why they're asking for Medicare numbers on the phone.

After being a nurse for years, Deb feels that the elderly can be vulnerable targets from these kind of scams.

It's unclear how prevalent the possible scam is, or if it is a scam, but medicare.gov recommends not giving out any personal information, like Social Security numbers, Medicare numbers or other personal information over the phone.