Possible Medicare scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Possible Medicare scam

Possible Medicare scam

A Nebraska woman has a warning for you, it's a possible scam.

A suspicious letter claims to be Medicare related, and has one Nebraskan concerned.

Deb Duty of Crete, received a post in the mail claiming to be from The Pain Center, wanting her to contact them about a back or knee brace.

But Deb says she never needed or ordered any item like that.

She called the number on the postcard. That's when she heard a person with a thick accent asking for her Medicare number and other personal information. 

"I said look here, you're a scammer and I'm going to turn you into Attorney General Peterson, and that's what I did," Duty said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services latest statistics show that  $60 billion was lost due to fraud, waste, abuse and improper payments.

Deb says Attorney General Doug Peterson is looking into the claim. 

We reached out to the Attorney General, Crete Police and Post Master, and are still awaiting a response. 

We also phoned The Pain Center, who was unable to answer why they're asking for Medicare numbers on the phone.

After being a nurse for years, Deb feels that the elderly can be vulnerable targets from these kind of scams.

It's unclear how prevalent the possible scam is, or if it is a scam, but medicare.gov recommends not giving out any personal information, like Social Security numbers, Medicare numbers or other personal information over the phone.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska Football statement on the passing of Bob Elliott

    Nebraska Football statement on the passing of Bob Elliott

    Posted by: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations  The statements below are from Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley and Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco regarding the passing of Assistant Coach Bob Elliott. Statement from Head Coach Mike Riley "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott.  Bob was a wonderful man with a great family.  Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come. &ldq...More >>
    Posted by: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations  The statements below are from Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley and Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco regarding the passing of Assistant Coach Bob Elliott. Statement from Head Coach Mike Riley "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott.  Bob was a wonderful man with a great family.  Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come. &ldq...More >>

  • Zoofest and 44 years of the Zoo Bar

    Zoofest and 44 years of the Zoo Bar

    The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...

    More >>

    The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...

    More >>

  • Police believe three robberies overnight may be connected

    Police believe three robberies overnight may be connected

    Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning. The first one happened at O'reilly Autoparts on 120 O Street at 2:45 a.m., the next one occurred at another O'Reilly Autoparts on 1525 Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar on 736 W. Cornhusker, a little before 5 a.m. Police say the thieves smashed the doors to each O'Reilly Autoparts and pried open the door at Top Hat. They're not disclosing what they took. At...More >>
    Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning. The first one happened at O'reilly Autoparts on 120 O Street at 2:45 a.m., the next one occurred at another O'Reilly Autoparts on 1525 Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar on 736 W. Cornhusker, a little before 5 a.m. Police say the thieves smashed the doors to each O'Reilly Autoparts and pried open the door at Top Hat. They're not disclosing what they took. At...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.