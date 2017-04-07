UPDATE: NDCS releases new information in prison disturbance

Department of Correctional Services UPDATE:

The Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) remains in a modified operations status. Visits have been cancelled today and Sunday, April 9, 2017. Visits have also been cancelled at the Lincoln Correctional Center today and Sunday as staff there are housing DEC inmates and assisting DEC with the cleanup and return to normal operations (visiting notices on NDCS Facebook page as well).

The affected housing unit was assessed and cleared by the Fire Marshal at approximately 2 a.m. It is too early to attach a dollar value to the damage. Repairs have been made to bring the unit back to a functional capacity. Cleanup on the unit continues and we expect to return inmates to the unit this evening.

There were 39 inmates housed in the affected unit; 16 were directly involved. The other 23 will be returning to the unit this evening.

Yesterday, we reported one staff member was assaulted. Later, it was determined two others were also assaulted as they assisted in stopping the original assault. The first staff member was treated and released from the hospital with injuries, which were not serious. A second staff member was also treated and released in the community and received non-serious injury. The third staff member did not seek medical treatment.

Update from Correctional Services:

The situation is fully contained and all inmates are secured. The disturbance began at approximately 7:30 p.m. and the housing unit was under control by approximately 9:15 p.m. “The affected unit houses individuals with multiple adult felony incarcerations, who have violated parole, who are typicallly violent, aggressive and/or predatory. “The actions taken by these individuals put themselves and others in danger; thankfully there were no serious injuries,” said Director Scott R. Frakes. “The response by NDCS staff, with support from Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol led to a quick resolution of the incident. Corrections staff willingly put themselves in harm’s way and once again they demonstrated their commitment to public safety.”

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal will investigate the fire. NDCS will conduct an internal critical incident review to determine the causal factors and the corrective action needed

The Lincoln Correctional Center on West Van Dorn Street is under lockdown Friday night.

There was a report of a fire inside a housing unit.

Channel 8 is told that the fire has been extinguished.

So far no reportss of any injuries or a cause.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene and have roads in the area blocked off.

This is an ongoing story, the latest updates as they become available.