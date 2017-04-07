Construction on new Moore Middle School building '99%' done - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Construction on new Moore Middle School building '99%' done

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Moore Middle School. 

The 175,000 square-foot building - which shares an additional 25,000 square feet with a connected YMCA facility - is completely heated and cooled using geothermal energy uses only LED and natural lighting. 

 "It has all the bells and whistles that you'd expect a new school to have," said Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp. 

The school is expected to open this fall and take in about 300 students in the first year, but it's built to handle up to 1,000 if demand increases.

"I will guarantee you in the next few years, based on the comprehensive plan and a lot of preliminary plots that are already at the planning department, you're going to see a lot of houses in and around here," Wieskamp said.

Lincoln Public Schools gave Channel 8 Eyewitness News a tour of the building. 

It features an all glass entryway, a dual-purpose eating cafeteria and performance stage area, along with music rooms and basketball courts. 

Students will also  have access the exercise rooms and the pool area on the YMCA side. 

Incoming principal Gary Czpala says the school is about 90% staffed. 

"They (teachers) come from all different parts of the city, all different kinds of experiences," Czpala said. 

"But with the same mindset of really making this a fantastic place for students at Moore Middle School." 

The $42 million building was paid for in-part by LPS and the YMCA.

