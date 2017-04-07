Update: Smoky conditions in Lincoln, officials warn - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has issued a Health Warning for the general public due to smoke from agricultural burning coming from the Flint Hills grasslands in Kansas.

Officials say the smoke in the air is unhealthy for everyone, especially those with respiratory conditions and heart disease, as well as young children and older adults. They advise the general public to avoid activity outdoors for the day. 

An air quality supervisor expects Lincoln and the rest of southeast Nebraska to be affected for several days, especially over the weekend.

Residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed, run an air conditioner if able and avoid indoor pollution -- including vacuuming and lighting candles.

Lincoln Public School has canceled sporting events planned for 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. due to poor air quality.

LPS says that competition for 11 a.m. and later will be resumed.  

The cancellation applies to events LPS is hosting.

The status of the away game will be determined by the host school.

A schedule of games can be found at http://www.heartlandathleticconference.org/g5-bin/client.cgi. 

