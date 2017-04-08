Wildcat Weekends

Two people are lucky to be alive after a serious crash in the county.More >>
Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning.More >>
Rubik's cube speedsters gathered at Gateway Mall for Go! Calendars, games and toys' first Rubik's Cube tournament.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested a man after reports that he was pointing a gun at some kids.More >>
Jay-Z is bringing his 4:44 Tour to Lincoln.More >>
Police say she feared for her life and jumped out of the moving vehicle near 27th and Laurel.More >>
The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...More >>
"We're asking the public to fund one meal for one person, once a month, that's it, and it costs $2.51, the price of a cup of coffee,” said Pastor Tom Barber, CEO of the People’s City Mission.More >>
A former security supervisor for the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department has been given five years in prison for possessing child pornography.More >>
