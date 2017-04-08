Cedar County surging in building homes

WYNOT, Neb. (AP) _ A small community in Nebraska's Cedar County is seeing a surge in building homes and renovations that are unusual to many other small towns in the state.

At least six new homes have been built in Wynot and another six remodeled for new owners, compared to the previous 20 years when one or two houses at most had been built.

Wynot native Steve Wieseler says the housing boom could be because a lot of people who left the town want to move back with young families.

When Wieseler discovered that Wynot's former Methodist church was for sale, he reached out to contractor Jody Koch and bought it. The two gutted the church this winter with plans to turn it into two apartments.