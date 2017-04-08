New dean for UNL"s College of Law to be approved

(AP) The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is expected to approve a new dean for the system's College of Law.

Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the appointment Tuesday of Richard Moberly as the new law college dean. Moberly has been the law college's interim leader for more than a year.

Plowman says Moberly is an ``experienced educator and recognized scholar who has forged a reputation of supporting and building excellence within the college.''

Moberly has taught at Nebraska Law since 2004. He was named associate dean in 2011 and had been the college's interim dean since February 2016. He succeeds Susan Poser, who left the university in 2015 to become provost at the University of Illinois-Chicago.