LPD investigating morning burglary

Lincoln Police are still looking for a suspect who may have burglarized Paul Davis Restoration near 6th and Calvert Streets Saturday morning.

LPD Captain Robert Farber said the agency was called out to the warehouse just after 9 a.m., when motion alarms went off in the building.

Officers were on scene when employees started showing up for work, and that's when an officer saw someone run from the building to Wilderness Park nearby, according to Farber.

Police set up a search perimeter spanning from Calvert Street to Pioneers Boulevard and West 1st Street to the railroad tracks between the warehouse and Salt Creek. K-9 units and a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter were on scene to help search for the suspect.

LPD said the search ended at 1:15 p.m., with the suspect still at large.

Right now, officials are unsure of whether the suspect stole anything. The company will likely have to conduct an inventory of its warehouse to determine whether anything was taken.