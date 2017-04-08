Habitat for Humanity and Berean Church partner to build home

It's the start of a new beginning for a Lincoln woman and her family.

Habitat for Humanity and Berean Church built a new home for a Lincoln woman named, Anna.

The walls were raised for the future homeowner, this morning, at Berean Church.

The future Habitat recipient started construction of her new home with volunteers from the church and other organizations.

"The lord had a much grander plan for me. I would've never asked for this recognition. This much attention, but I'm so grateful," said Anna.

Years ago, Anna had fallen on rough times. That's when she turned to her faith.

"I prayed, a humble prayer, about six years ago; that the lord would just provide a peaceful, modest home. Either in Alabama, back home where my extended family is or up in Sarpy County," she added.

Today her prayers were answered. Jerry Carden, who organized the project says the swell of support was enormous.

"We have over 200 people who volunteered to come out and work, and over 70 people who volunteered to donate food for this. So, it's just overwhelming," says Carden.

Pastor of the Berean Church, Bob Rice, loves to watch things come together.

"All these people and all their talents, and they're giving of themselves, of their time and talent."

John Hanshaw, of Habitat for Humanity, says each recipient must meet certain requirements.

"We look at certain things,like, first of all, we have to make sure there is a need for affordable housing. So, we take a look at their income, make sure they fall within a certain range. We also look at ability to pay because we're lending a mortgage."

Anna is one of seven people in Lincoln that were selected to receive a home.

The home will be built on the church grounds, and then transported to its final destination near Havelock Avenue.