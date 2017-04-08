Five car accident near 70th and South - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Five car accident near 70th and South

A five car accident slowed things down near 70th and South streets this afternoon.

Southbound 70th street was reduced to one lane while crews cleaned up.

Luckily, there were no major injuries, just car damage.

Still no word on whether citations were issued.

