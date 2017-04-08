NU rallies from seven-run deficit to top Rutgers, 15-12

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Piscataway, N.J. - The Nebraska softball team completed what is believed to be the largest comeback in program history, rallying from a seven-run deficit to post a 15-12 victory over Rutgers to complete a doubleheader sweep Saturday at the RU Softball Complex.

The Huskers' seventh straight victory was not an easy one, as Rutgers scored eight times in the first inning to lead 8-1 after one inning of play. Nebraska fought back to tie the game at 8-8 in the top of the third, only to see Rutgers come back and take a 12-8 lead. But the Huskers scored the final seven runs of the game, breaking the final tie of the contest with a three-run seventh inning.

The rally from a seven-run deficit is believed to be the largest deficit the Huskers have ever overcome. The largest known deficit the Huskers had ever overcome was a six-run deficit against No. 8 Arizona on Feb. 10, 2012. By sweeping Saturday's doubleheader, Nebraska moved to 15-20 overall and improved to 5-3 in conference play with its fifth straight Big Ten win.

Nebraska pounded out 19 hits in the comeback win, including a season-high five home runs, one shy of the school record. Senior MJ Knighten, junior Laura Barrow, sophomores Bri Cassidy and Alyvia Simmons and freshman Alexis Perry all homered for the Big Red. Simmons capped a terrific doubleheader with a record-tying performance in game two, finishing 5-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. Simmons' five hits tied the Nebraska record for hits in a regulation-length game and her four runs were a career high and one shy of the Husker record. In the doubleheader, Simmons went 8-for-9 with four doubles, one homer, three RBIs and seven runs.

Barrow also produced a career game, finishing 1-for-3 with a career-high four RBIs. Knighten, who homered in both games of the doubleheader, was 3-for-5 with two RBIs in game two, while Perry was 2-for-4 with a game-tying home run. Senior Kaylan Jablonski and junior Cassie McClure added two hits each, while freshman Tristen Edwards drove in a pair of runs, as did Cassidy with her two-run homer, the first home run of her career.

In the circle, McClure got the start and battled through 3.1 innings, allowing 10 runs (eight earned). Freshman Sydney McLeod (1-4) earned her first career victory, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing Nebraska to come back from the 12-8 deficit. Junior Kaylan Jablonski picked up the save by tossing a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Jablonski also pitched in the first inning, allowing two runs on two hits in 1.2 total innings.

For Rutgers, Shayla Sweeney (8-11) suffered her second loss of the day, allowing four runs in 1.2 innings of relief. The Scarlet Knights fell to 10-26 overall and 1-7 in Big Ten play with the loss.

Nebraska jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Simmons led off with a fly ball that got caught in the wind and was misplayed by the center fielder, allowing the ball to fall for a double. Simmons then moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on a two-out, RBI single from Jablonski.

Rutgers answered right back in a big way with eight runs in the bottom of the first. McClure struggled with her control, allowing a leadoff triple before back-to-back walks loaded the bases. McClure then fell behind each of the next two hitters before allowing an RBI single followed by a two-run single. Trailing 3-0 with runners on first and third and still none out, Jablonski entered the game to relieve McClure and got a ground out that scored a run before Anyssa Iliopoulos hit a three-run homer to make it 6-0. Rutgers tacked on two more runs after McClure had re-entered the game on an RBI double and a Husker error.

The Huskers hit their way back into the game with a four-run second inning. Barrow walked with one out and scored on a two-run homer from Cassidy. Simmons then singled and scored on a two-run homer from Knighten which cut the lead to 8-5.

In the top of the third, McClure and junior Taylor Otte began the frame with consecutive singles. Barrow then launched a 3-1 pitch over the fence in right center for a three-run homer that tied the game at 8-8.

Rutgers regained the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. The leadoff batter was retired before three straight singles loaded the bases. A walk then forced in the go-ahead run before a sacrifice fly gave the Scarlet Knights a 10-8 lead.

The Scarlet Knights stretched the lead to 12-8 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Nebraska answered back in the top of the fifth but missed a chance to tie the game or take the lead. Perry got the rally started with a single before Cassidy walked. Simmons then blasted a three-run homer to right trim the lead to 12-11. Knighten followed the home run with a single before Edwards walked and Jablonski singled to load the bases. Trailing by one with the bases loaded and one out, McClure grounded into an inning-ending double play.

McLeod pitched a scoreless bottom of the fifth before Perry tied the game with a two-out solo home run in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, a Husker error and an infield single put runners on first and second with no outs. A strikeout and a fielder's choice left Rutgers with runners at first and third with two outs. A stolen base then put a pair of runners in scoring position before McLeod coaxed a ground out to end the threat.

In the top of the seventh, Simmons led off with a single - her fifth hit of the game - before Knighten doubled to put Huskers on first and third. Edwards then delivered a two-run single through the right side that put Nebraska on top 14-12. Following a pop out, a single from freshman Haley Donladson and a walk to junior pinch hitter Austen Urness loaded the bases before Barrow hit a sacrifice fly to center to stretch the lead to 15-12.

Jablonski came on to pitch the bottom of the seventh and retired the side in order, although the final out was a running grab by Simmons in center field as she reached over the wall and brought back a potential home run.

Nebraska will look for the series sweep at Rutgers when the teams wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at 10 a.m. (Central).