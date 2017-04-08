Huskers in final countdown for Spring Ball

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - The Nebraska football team practiced for over two ½ hours Saturday morning in full pads and helmets for the first spring practice in Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Mike Riley met with media after practice to break down Saturday’s practice.

“We had a lot of football,” Riley mentioned. “We wanted to get all the guys, the first two teams in particular, we wanted to get some tackling. We orchestrated a tackling drill that was just kind of a one-on-one tackle at the goal line. We orchestrate it to where it’s going to be pretty safe but they can tackle to the ground. Then we had 12 plays live after that that were situational. One of them was a first and 10, second down, if it gets to the third down then three or less, the offense wins the play, more than three the defense wins. So each group did three of those sets. That was pretty competitive and situational. All the other stuff we did was situational too, some third down [drills], coming out stuff and red zone. At the end we wanted the young guys to scrimmage so they must’ve got 20 plays.”

Coach Riley briefly mentions sophomore running back Tre Bryant’s improvements as well as the running back competition.

“Tre’s [Bryant] a good example of that guy that has grown and it shows that growth in how he carries himself with confidence in what he’s doing. I think the completion between those two guys [Tre Bryant and Mikale Wilbon] is really close right now. Devine [Ozigbo] is doing well right now too but I think those other two are pretty close.”

He also discussed his thoughts on sophomore wide receiver JD Spielman.

“JD [Spielman] is an all-around football player. If we were really making a decision about some of that stuff and had free reign with it, he would be on every special team too. He’s a real good all-around football player. He’s competing right in there for the slot back.”

Nebraska's annual Red-White Spring Game is set for next Saturday, April 15, at Memorial Stadium, and tickets are on sale at Huskers.com/Tickets. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and nearly 60,000 tickets have been sold for the spring game.