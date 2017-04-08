NU soars at Husker Spring Invite

Posted By:Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska track and field team breezed to the team titles at their annual Husker Spring Invitational quadrangular on Saturday before 1,083 in attendance at Ed Weir Stadium.

The Nebraska men scored 221 points to top UMKC (126), North Dakota State (105) and Northern Iowa (99). The Husker women totaled 218 points and beat North Dakota State (138), Northern Iowa (128) and UMKC (96). The NU men extended their nation-leading dual/tri/quad win streak to 18 straight meets dating back to 2001, including 47 opponents they've defeated.

Huskers combined for 24 event titles on the day, including winning 16 of the 20 running events. But it was junior high jumper Mike McCann who scored the biggest win of the day for the Huskers in the high jump. The Smithtown, New York native cleared a personal-best 7-2 1/2 (2.20m) to win the high jump with the No. 9 mark in NU history, the top mark in the Big Ten this season and the fourth-best mark in the NCAA. McCann had never cleared 7-0 in his Husker career, so he set a personal best at three heights on Saturday, none of which required a third attempt.

"It's absolutely unbelievable," McCann said. "It's a day you only get as a high jumper sometimes once in a lifetime. But I've got to give all the credit to my teammates and Dusty (Jonas) for pushing me and believing in me. It's all because of them. I wasn't really feeling anything. I was pretty much just in the flow state. I wasn't really thinking and I think that helped me. I had no thoughts running through my head. I was just in the zone."

McCann needed to clear his last bar just to edge his teammate Grant Anderson, who also had a strong day as the runner-up with a bar of 7-1 1/2 (2.17m), which was his best height since last year's Husker Spring Invitational.

Tierra Williams won both the long jump and triple jump in her first outdoor competition of the season. She recorded a long jump of 20-7 1/4 (6.28m) and a triple jump of 43-7 1/4 (13.29m). Freshman Andy Jacobs won the women's pole vault with an outdoor-best clearance of 13-3 3/4 (4.06m). Steven Cahoy won the men's pole vault at 16-9 1/4 (5.11m). Petra Luteran was the women's high jump champion at 5-10 3/4 (1.80m), the freshman's best mark as a Husker. Toni Tupper claimed the shot put title with a throw of 53-4 1/2 (16.27m), and Nick Percy won the discus at 193-11 (59.10m). Nikita Pankins also had a standout day for the Huskers, posting his best long jump in two years at 24-3 3/4 (7.41m) to finish second.

On the track, the Huskers were dominant as they won all but four races on the day. Lakayla Harris won the 100 meters with a wind-legal personal-best 11.50, the No. 7 time in NU history. Jasmine Barge also moved to No. 7 in school history in the 100-meter hurdles with a winning time of 13.41. Antoine Lloyd won the 100 meters in 10.54 and the 110-meter hurdles in 13.90. Jake Bender (PR 21.25) and Quashira McIntosh (PR 23.59) swept the 200 meters, as did Sam Bransby (PR 46.75) and Kierra Griggs (PR 53.80) in the 400 meters. Virginia Hill, a senior transfer from Drake, won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.31. Andy Neal claimed the men's 400-meter hurdles title in 51.08.

Moujtaba Mohammed took the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 1:50.03, while Katrina Santiago captured the 1,500 meters in a personal-best 4:37.62. Peter Spinks was the 3,000-meter champion with a time of 8:37.11.

The Huskers swept the 4x400-meter relay titles. The women ran 3:42.59 and the men followed with 3:11.35. The women also won the 4x100-meter relay in 45.52.

North Dakota State's Matti Mortimore broke his own Ed Weir Stadium record in the javelin with a throw of 252-11 (77.08m). Nebraska's Seth Derr threw a personal-best 227-6 (69.35m) to finish second with the sixth-best throw all-time at NU. On the women's side, Lincoln native Chase Wolinski recorded a personal-best 157-7 (48.04m), the eighth-best throw in NU history.

The Huskers head to the Tom Botts Invitational in Columbia, Missouri next weekend.

Walton, Gabel Compete at Spec Towns Invitational

After day one of the decathlon at the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Georgia, Cody Walton is in fourth place and Noah Gabel is in seventh place. Cale Wagner also started the competition but had to withdraw with an injury.

Walton has 4,033 points at the midway point, while Gabel has 3,879. Walton was second in the shot put (46-6 3/4, 14.19m) and third in the high jump at 6-6 1/4 (1.99m), both outdoor PRs. Gabel took fourth in the high jump (6-5, 1.96m) and long jump (personal-best 24-5 1/2, 7.45m).

They continue competition on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. (CT). Click here for Spec Towns Invitational decathlon results.