Nebraska goes back to its roots with Diverse Origins day

Posted by: Abigail Wood

Standing Bear spoke in the Nebraska Supreme Court Saturday as part of a re-enactment of the famous trial in 1879 where Nebraska Ponca Chief Standing Bear fought for the person hood and equality of Native Americans.

"Standing Bear was one of the first civil rights leaders in the country, and certainly in Nebraska," explained Kevin Abourezk, the man who coordinated the re-enactment.

It was just a part of Nebraska's Diverse Origins event hosted by local cub scouts Saturday.

"Diverse Origins is trying to celebrate the diversity of Nebraskans," said cub scout leader Chad Brassil, "and a major component of the diversity of Nebraska is the Native American story.

But that wasn't all. There was a station celebrating immigrants; another teaching kids about the underground railroad. Outside on the lawn, civil war re-enactors.

The cub scouts say they want the event to be a gift to Nebraskans in honor of the sesquicentennial.