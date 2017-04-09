Review of Omaha man's life sentence by Nebraska Supreme Court - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Review of Omaha man's life sentence by Nebraska Supreme Court

Review of Omaha man's life sentence by Nebraska Supreme Court

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has ordered a lower court to review an Omaha man's claim that authorities withheld evidence that would have helped him beat a murder conviction. The state's high court made the ruling Friday in a post-conviction appeal by 45-year-old Jack Harris. Harris is serving a life sentence for the 1995 shooting death of 35-year-old Anthony Jones of Omaha.

