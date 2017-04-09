School bus driver put on administrative leave following incident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

School bus driver put on administrative leave following incident

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A school bus driver has been placed on administrative leave and Omaha school officials have launched an investigation after a 10-year-old boy with autism was dropped off at the wrong bus stop this week. A frantic search was set off Thursday when the fifth-grader didn't arrive home from school. Officials say he was mistakenly dropped off about four miles from his home. He wandered for more than two hours before he was found that evening.

