"Stuff The Bus" supports domestic violence victims and others

Star Tran buses were parked at all Walmart and Sam's Clubs in Lincoln yesterday, and will be again today.

The goal is to fill them with not people, but donations!



Its part of "Stuff The Bus,"where people donate toiletries, blankets, clothes and other essentials to the Friendship Home, a shelter for people going through domestic violence.

Volunteer, Rainey Hull, appreciates the support.

"I just want to say thank you to all the volunteers. We've used them and they've been awesome. So big shout out to all our volunteers and help. We're just really glad that the community really cares so much," said Hull.

If you didn't get a chance to donate yesterday, you can do so today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all Walmart and Sam's Club locations.