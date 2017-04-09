Dog Easter egg hunt and photos held at Oak Lake

Easter is just around the corner, and today some K-9s joined in the festivities.

Some furry friends got into the Easter spirit Sunday.

It was all part of the Doggy Easter Egg Hunt and Photoshoot sponsored by Nebraska Vizslas and Sitstay.com at Oak Lake Dog Run.

For Jon Cady and Hannah Wilken who organized the event, they developed their passion for animals at a young age.



"For animals, I've always grown up with dogs my whole life. Not necessarily Vizslas, which I was introduced to earlier this year through other friends. But I've had Golden Retrievers before that. I've had dogs my whole life, I've grown up them," said Jon.

"There was a dog in the house before I was, so I've always had a dog in my house, cats, birds....I currently have eight pets," Hannah added.

The event featured Vizslas, but all breeds were welcome and got to share in the fun.

"We have a bunch of eggs we've put together for pups full of dog treats. So I'll be taking photos of families and their dogs today. And the money that we get toward that will be going towards donations," says Jon.

A donation of $10 dollars was suggested for admission.

All proceeds went to the Nebraska No-Kill Canine Rescue.

But for Jon and Hannah, it's all about the experience.

"Well every time we have some kind of event, I think the funnest thing is just watching the dogs run around and just play...in my opinion, " said Hannah.

"I second that, but particularly for me, I think the most fun will be after this, when I get to go through and edit all the photos," added Jon.

This is the first year of the event, and they raised $200.

If you'd like donate or learn about other events sponsored by these groups, we've provided a Facebook Link here:

https://www.facebook.com/nebraskavizslas/