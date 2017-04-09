One man killed in Grand Island homicide - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

One man killed in Grand Island homicide

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Grand Island Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night around 10 p.m.

They say 59-year-old Christian Peterson was stabbed several times at his home near Jefferson Elementary School. No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact Grand Island police.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.