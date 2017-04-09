Walton =breaks Decathlon School Record

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Nebraska track and field junior Cody Walton broke the decathlon school record with 7,937 points at the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.

Walton's score was 40 points better than Björn Barrefors' record of 7,897 set in 2012. Walton topped his previous personal best by more than 300 points. He finished third in the competition. Georgia's Devon Williams won with 8,345 points. Kentucky's Tim Duckworth was second at 7,973 points.

The native of Forest Lake, Minnesota now ranks fourth in the nation in the decathlon and first in the Big Ten.

Walton, who won the Big Ten heptathlon title during the indoor season, began day two with a time of 14.79 in the 110-meter hurdles, and he threw the discus 138-11 (42.35m) to finish third in that event. He cleared a new outdoor personal best 15-11 3/4 (4.87m) in the pole vault and followed with the best javelin throw of any decathlete with a mark of 223-9 (68.21m). In the final event, Walton ran the 1,500 meters in 4:55.90 to secure his new school-record point total.

Noah Gabel threw the javelin a personal-best 188-5 (57.42m) on Sunday but did not finish the decathlon.