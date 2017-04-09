Local author writes book in honor of Husker soccer legend Jenna Cooper

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

John Mabry, a former sports journalist, wanted to write a book about Husker legend Jenna Cooper, who was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight back in April of 2004, since he first reported on the tragedy.

"The people that knew her, the people that were there with her that night," Mabry said, remembering his coverage of that event. "It was just so awful."

But his book, "Heart Felt: the Jenna Cooper Story," is not just about Jenna. It's also about a woman named Wendy Davies, who received Jenna's fighter heart hours after her death, and is alive today because of it.

"I will never think that I did justice to the power of that gift," he said.

Mabry knew Jenna a little from her time as a Husker, and, after meeting her family at the memorial, felt a duty to cover her story.

"Her mom told me that her biggest fear was that people would forget, and I felt some responsibility to make sure that people didn't forget Jenna," he said.

She was a girl from Kentucky. A self-proclaimed tomboy. Captain of the Husker womens' soccer team with a wicked left foot. Mabry says there were moments in Jenna's life she seemed to be getting her heart ready for the journey it would take to Wendy Davies, even at practice on April 25, 2004, the day she was shot.

"Everyone said even though she was exhausted she was just out there kicking butt," he said. "Like she knew it was the last time she was ever going to get to play soccer."

That night, Jenna hosted a party at a home in Southeast Lincoln. Outside, two party-goers, one of which was a man named Lucky Iromaunya, got into a fight. Iromaunya fired his gun; the bullet hit Jenna in the neck. When the family knew Jenna wasn't going to make it, they honored a promise she'd made when she was just 16--donating her heart to someone in need.

"As awful as that time was, they knew what she wanted," he said.

That someone was Wendy Davies, a Wisconsin mother of two.

"Wendy's husband said to me it was a gut-wrenching time, because they knew someone had to die for this heart to be available. And what was it, and who was it?" Mabry said.

The heart transplant saved Wendy's life. Mabry says he hopes Jenna's story, officially published at the end of last year, will convince others to be organ donors as well. Jenna's coach, John Walker, vowed at the time of her death that everybody who came to play soccer as a Husker would know Jenna's legacy. As a part of that promise, he's giving a copy of Heart Felt to every new-coming soccer player.

John Mabry is going to be at Indigo Bridge Bookstore downtown Tuesday night talking about his book. You can also find the book on Mabry's website here. If you're inspired by Jenna's story, you can sign up to be an organ donor here.