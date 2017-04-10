Two teens arrested in connection to home invasion robbery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two teens arrested in connection to home invasion robbery

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
The Lincoln Police Department is still looking for a suspect in a home invasion armed robbery.

It happened at the 6200 block of North 34th Street around 5:40 Sunday evening.  

Police say the 15 year old teen who lives at the home answered the door after hearing a knock.  

Three men forced their way into the home, one was armed with a gun.  

They took a gaming system and games before running away from the home.

Officials say they stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop Sunday night.  

They found two teen boys who were suspects in the armed robbery.  

They were arrested for robbery and possession of a stolen firearm.

The teens were taken to the youth detention center.

