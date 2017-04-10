$15,000 John Deere lawn tractor stolen

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for whoever stole a $15,000 John Deere lawn tractor from a home near SW 70th and W Van Dorn. The theft happened sometimes between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.

"Saturday, late afternoon, I was mowing the property..." this, from the owner, Duane Kohl. "Sunday morning I got up to finish doing the yard work, and the mower was gone.

Kohl says this kind of thing isn't normal in his rural neighborhood.

"We've never had crime out here," he said.

The area's been getting busier in recent years, but Kohl says until now he's felt pretty safe.

"It's very frustrating just because we try to have a nice community and make it look nice, and then this happens," he said. "I'll probably be more cautious about pulling keys and putting pieces of equipment closer to the house, even inside the garage."

The sheriff says if you see the green lawn tractor or know anything about the suspect, please contact them immediately.