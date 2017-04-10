Driver injured when car goes airborne, lands in Omaha lake

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a driver was seriously injured when her car crashed into Glenn Cunningham Lake in north Omaha.

Police say the woman was driving west on Nebraska Highway 36 Sunday night when her car went out of control, left the roadway, hit a guardrail and went airborne, landing upside down in the lake.

The woman made it to shore on her own and was found by a passing motorist. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Police say the woman said she'd smoke marijuana and methamphetamine before the crash. Charges against her are pending.