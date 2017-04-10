Nebraska's Wiseman and Williams earn Big Ten Medal of Honor

Posted By: Sports

Cornhusker duo joins elite company as part of 103rd Big Ten Medal of Honor class

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The first Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients for 2016-17 have been announced as Nebraska honored senior track and field standouts Drew Wiseman and Tierra Williams on Sunday night in Lincoln.

Wiseman and Williams were also named Nebraska's female and male Student-Athletes of the Year, and were presented the awards at a special red carpet recognition event at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

The conference's most exclusive award, honoring its 103rd class in 2017, was the first of its kind in intercollegiate athletics to recognize academic and athletic excellence. The Big Ten Medal of Honor was first awarded in 1915 to one student from the graduating class of each university who had "attained the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work." Big Ten schools currently feature more than 9,500 students competing in intercollegiate athletics, but only 28 earn this prestigious award on an annual basis. In more than 100 years of the Big Ten Medal of Honor, almost 1,400 students have earned this distinction.

Wiseman, a Bismark, N.D., native is a four-time All-American, earning three first-team honors as part of the Huskers' 4x400 relay and second-team honors in 2015 in the 400-meter hurdles for Coach Gary Pepin. Wiseman is also a two-time All-Big Ten honoree. In the classroom, Wiseman earned first-team Academic All-America honors in 2015 and was the NCAA Elite 89 Winner for having the highest GPA at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Track Championships. He is a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and was also recognized as an Outstanding Scholar, awarded to a graduating senior with a GPA of 3.90 or higher. Wiseman will graduate in December with a degree in electrical engineering.

Williams has been a four-year conference place winner for Coach Gary Pepin and the Husker track and field team. The Auburn, Neb., native is a six-time All-America jumper who excels in both the long and triple jump events. A finalist for NU's Female Athlete of the Year in 2017, Williams swept both long and triple jump titles at the 2016 Big Ten Outdoor Championships before earning runner-up honors in both events during the 2017 Big Ten Indoor Championships. She earned first-team All-America honors with a fifth-place finish in the triple jump at the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championships. A five-time All-Big Ten honoree, Williams has been a high achiever off the track as well. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in both 2015 and 2016 and was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2016. She was also chosen as Nebraska's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner across all sports during the 2015-16 academic year. Williams is a child, youth and family studies major and will graduate this December.