Boy injured in pickup crash died at hospital, officials say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

        A 17-year-old boy has died after a rollover collision in the Nebraska Panhandle.
        The accident occurred a little after 1 p.m. Saturday, around 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Scottsbluff. The Scott Bluff County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Cody Kissler lost control of the pickup truck he was driving and it rolled, coming to rest on its wheels on the edge of the roadway.
        His passenger, 17-year-old Robert Kanniard III, of rural Scottsbluff, was ejected. Both boys were taken to a Scottsbluff hospital, and then Kanniard was flown to Children's Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. The Sheriff's Office says Kanniard died there Sunday evening.

