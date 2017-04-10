Nebraska lawmakers start debate on constitutional convention

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska lawmakers are debating whether to join nine other states in calling for a constitutional convention to limit the federal government.

Senators began discussion on the resolution Monday. Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete, the bill's sponsor, says amendments proposed at the convention would be limited to fiscal restraint, the size and scope of the federal government and term limits for U.S. senators and representatives.

Lawmakers who oppose the measure say there is no way to limit a constitutional convention. They say the Constitution's creators gathered to amend the Articles of Confederation but instead drafted a completely new document, and delegates to a new constitutional convention could do the same.

Amendments can be proposed by 34 states or two-thirds of both houses of Congress and must be approved by 38 states.