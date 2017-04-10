Woman eats confiscated marijuana; arrested for tampering with ev - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman eats confiscated marijuana; arrested for tampering with evidence

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Christine Lanini and 35-year-old Daniel Morgan at Pawnee Lake early Sunday morning after the two got into a fight.

The two were cited for child abuse, because Lanini's 12-year-old son was present, and possession of marijuana. 

While waiting in the back of the deputy's cruiser, Lanini managed to snag a bottle of marijuana pills they'd confiscated earlier in the arrest, and deputies say she ate the whole thing. She was then arrested for tampering with evidence.

