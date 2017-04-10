Miller and Hohensee earn Big Ten Weekly Honors

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln – Senior Ben Miller and junior Jake Hohensee were each instrumental in Nebraska posting a 4-1 record last week, including a series win over Maryland, the preseason pick to win the Big Ten. Monday afternoon the league office announced that Miller was tabbed as the league’s player of the week and Hohensee earned pitcher-of-the-week accolades.

Miller had a stellar week at the plate, as he hit .600 (12-20) with one home run, five runs, six RBIs and two doubles. On Saturday he became the 25th member of NU's 200-hit club with his 4-for-4 performance and then produced his second straight four-hit game on Sunday. In his first 170 career starts Miller went without a four-hit game before notching consecutive four-hit performances. Against the Terps, Miller went 10-for-13 (.769) in the series with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs. The senior first baseman slugged .923 on the weekend and had an on-base percentage of .786. Miller entered the weekend with a .211 average and raised it 68 points to .279. With one multi-hit game in Nebraska’s first 22 games of the season, Miller now has six multi-hit games over Nebraska’s last nine games.

Miller has now been named Big Ten Player of the Week twice in his career and is also the last Husker to earn the award, achieving it last May.

Hohensee set the tone for the weekend with a dominant effort against the Terps on Friday night. The Lincoln native struck out a career-high eight batters and allowed one run on three hits over a career-high 8.1 innings in Nebraska’s 3-1 series-opening win. Hohensee has now won four straight starts to improve to 4-2 on the year and has gone at least 6.2 innings in each of the four starts. After allowing a two-out single in the top of the first Hohensee didn’t allow another hit until the Terps registered a leadoff single in the top of the ninth. The right hander faced the minimum five times on the night and after hitting Zach Jancarski with one out in the third, Hohensee retired 16 of Maryland’s next 17 batters.

Monday marked the first time Hohensee has been named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and he’s the second Husker pitcher to earn the award this year, joining Jake Meyers.

The Huskers are back in action tomorrow night at Kansas State, and then return home this weekend with a three-game series against the Iowa Hawkeyes.