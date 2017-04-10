Applications to open April 17 for Nebraska bighorn lottery

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The application period will open April 17 for the 2017 bighorn sheep permit lottery.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says only Nebraska residents are eligible.

The application period ends Aug. 4 and the permit will be drawn Aug. 17. A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application.

People can apply at a Nebraska Game and Parks office or online at OutdoorNebraska.org.

The 2017 bighorn sheep season runs Nov. 28 through Dec. 22.